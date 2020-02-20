|
|
Barbara S. Post
Ray - Barbara Sue Post (McDaniel), 63. Born 12/25/56 in Huntington, W.Va.
Passed away on February 18th 2020 at Maple Hills Nursing Home in McArthur, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert McDaniel; her mother, Doris Thompson; an infant granddaughter, Gracie Osborne. She is survived by her husband, Randy Post (Chillicothe); daughter, Michelle Turner (Cambridge), Melody Stanley (Ray); stepdaughters, Melissa Crabtree (McArthur) and Melinda Gallimore (Ray); a brother, Ted McDaniel (Chillicothe), and her dearest friend, Shirley Leach whom was by her side until the very end.
Also surviving are (8) grandchildren, Abby, Jimmy, Coen, Gabe, Toby, Kaylee, Kinsley, Olsen; (4) step grandchildren, Adrian, Adam, Skylar, Katylee.
Barbara worked at YSK Corp. up until her health declined in 2016. She loved her job as well as the many great friendships there. She enjoyed auctions, shopping and spoiling her grandbabies.
There will be no calling hours per Barbara wishes. She will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with the people she loved the most. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020