Barbara S. Wade
Chillicothe - Barbara S. Wade, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born December 4, 1929, in Ross County to the late Edward and Effie Dennewitz Chenault. On November 25, 1949, she married James K. Wade who preceded her in death May 6, 1997.
Surviving a daughter, Rebecca S. (Thomas) Dumm, of Bainbridge; a granddaughter, Sarah (Dan) Partee; a great-granddaughter, Temperance Partee; a great-grandson, Gideon Partee and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers Emmitt, Carl, William "Shinny" and Kenneth; sisters, Geraldine Stevens, Delores Gray, Louise Haley, Pauline Chenault and Norma Jean Rogers.
Barbara volunteered for several years sewing quilt tops for Touching Little Lives.
Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Billy Morris officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Touching Little Lives, 4882 Bixby Ridge Drive East, Groveport, Ohio 43125.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 9, 2019