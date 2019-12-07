|
Barbara Sayre
Bainbridge - Barbara Anne Sayre, age 89, passed away 11:45 pm Friday December 6, 2019 at National Church Residence of Chillicothe. She was born February 12, 1930 the beloved daughter of the late Ruth B. and Russell A. Sayre. She was a lifelong resident of Bainbridge, Ohio, graduating from the local High School in 1948 as valedictorian. In 1952 she graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio with a B.S. degree in Music Education. While at Miami she was a member of Delta Omicrin, music honorary, Kappe Delta Phi, education honorary and Alethenoi, English honorary. Barbara received her Master's degree in Education from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio in 1961. She taught music in the Chillicothe City Schools for 30 years, from 1952-1982.
Barbara was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe where she directed choir for many years. She was also a member of the Ross County Retired Teachers Association.
She leaves behind many loving neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by a dear, devoted friend, Richard G. Nixon.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge with Rev. Dr. Jason T. Link officiating burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Barbara's friends from 11 am until the time of service at the Funeral Home.
Those wishing to sign Barbara's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019