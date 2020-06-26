Barbara Sollars
Barbara Sollars

CHILLICOTHE - Barbara Ann Sollars, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born November 19, 1933, in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Everett and Marcella Raines Strausbaugh. On July 24, 1953, she married Ivan Harold "Buck" Sollars who survives. Also surviving are three children, Cheryl (Randy) Gallagher, Craig (Judy) Sollars, and Chuck Sollars, all of Chillicothe; a grandchild, Kyle (Tiffany) Sollars; two twin great-grandchildren, Hunter and Haylee; five siblings, Geraldine Bartlett, Bernice Heilman, Jim (Libby) Strausbaugh, Bill Strausbaugh, and Shirley (Mike) Riley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Home Helpers, and the National Church Residences Hospice nurses for their excellent care.

Following cremation, graveside services will be announced at a later date, and held in Greenlawn Cemetery. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
