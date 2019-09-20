Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
1926 - 2019
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara G. Wilkins, 93, of Chillicothe, died September 18, 2019, at her home, following a brief illness.

She was born August 18, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Eugene and Rosemary Regan Keefer. On July 3, 1947 she married John K. Wilkins, who died November 17, 2004. Survivors include her children, Becky (David) Wilkins, Columbus, Kathy Wilkins, Philadelphia, PA, Susan (James) Kahn, Gibsonia, PA, John K. Wilkins III, Chillicothe, James (Susan) Wilkins, Franklin, PA, Nancy (Donald) Hopchack and Robert (Sandy) Wilkins, both of Pittsburgh, PA, Judith (Richard) Moore, Chillicothe, Daniel (Kimberly) Wilkins, Baton Rouge, LA, Lucy Wilkins, Pittsburgh, PA, and Paul (Michelle) Wilkins, Johnstown, OH; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Eleanor Jaworski, Pittsburgh, PA, Frankie McGough, Ligonier, PA, and Stephen Keefer, Gibsonia, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gretta Wilkins.

Mrs. Wilkins retired as a nursing assistant from the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the Chillicothe Quilt Guild and the Ross Co. Senior Citizens Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Friends may call 2-4 pm Sunday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O St. Peter Church, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 in her honor. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
