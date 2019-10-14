|
Bazel Jenkins
Chillicothe - Bazel Roosevelt Jenkins, 84, of Chillicothe, went Home to be with the Lord early Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born April 22, 1935 in Salyersville, Kentucky, son of the late Buell and Lottie (Howard) Jenkins. On July 8, 2002, he married Judy (Royal) Jenkins who survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Tony Jenkins, of Portland, OR, and Timothy (Tina Carrico) Jenkins, of Chillicothe; his two step-daughters, Donna Lilly, of McDermott, and Patty Shaw, of Wheelersburg; his step-son, Bob (Wanda) Royal, of Knoxville; his granddaughters, Courtney Jenkins, of Ashland, Sarah (Matt) Kidwell, of Lithopolis, and Kayleah Woodruff, of Piketon; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three sisters, Mary Lou Frazier, Carrie Sue (Odie) Stanfield, and Mavis Spetnagel; and his K-9 companion, Briggette Joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Buddy Royal, a great-grandson, Zane Williams, a brother, Kenneth Jenkins, half siblings, Paul, Buell, Day, and Bobbie Jenkins; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Frazier, and Wayne Spetnagel.
Bazel worked at the Mead Paper Company in the maintenance department for 39 years before his retirement in 1997. He went on to become an employee of the Haller Ambulance company and drove for many years following his retirement from the papermill. He was also a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bluegrass music with his wife and traveling to different festivals with their band the JJ & Goodtime Blue Grass Band.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Kallner officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019