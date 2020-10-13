1/1
Beatrice Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Bates

Waverly - Beatrice Bates, 89, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Traditions of Bristol Village. She was born December 20, 1930 in Hollybush, Kentucky, daughter of the late Isadore and Darkie Hall Bates. She is survived by her siblings, Beulah Farmer of Waverly, Ruby Paige of Chillicothe, Bertha Skaggs and husband Harold of Washington Court House, MacArthur Bates of Waverly, Shelby Bates of Chillicothe, Pauline Copeland of Waverly, Imogene Culver and husband Tom of Columbus, and Racine Liming and husband Gary of Waverly; a very special friend, Lou Fern Bowen of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by three brothers, Everett, Alton and Richard Bates and a sister, Elsie Bates.

Beatrice was a retired school teacher in the Western Local School District, teaching for 50 years and subbing for 20 more. She was a member of Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church and of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bristol Village Nursing Home staff and NCR Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: NCR Hospice, 681 E. 3rd Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Botkin Hornback Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved