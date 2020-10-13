Beatrice BatesWaverly - Beatrice Bates, 89, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Traditions of Bristol Village. She was born December 20, 1930 in Hollybush, Kentucky, daughter of the late Isadore and Darkie Hall Bates. She is survived by her siblings, Beulah Farmer of Waverly, Ruby Paige of Chillicothe, Bertha Skaggs and husband Harold of Washington Court House, MacArthur Bates of Waverly, Shelby Bates of Chillicothe, Pauline Copeland of Waverly, Imogene Culver and husband Tom of Columbus, and Racine Liming and husband Gary of Waverly; a very special friend, Lou Fern Bowen of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by three brothers, Everett, Alton and Richard Bates and a sister, Elsie Bates.Beatrice was a retired school teacher in the Western Local School District, teaching for 50 years and subbing for 20 more. She was a member of Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church and of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.A private graveside service will be held.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bristol Village Nursing Home staff and NCR Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: NCR Hospice, 681 E. 3rd Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.