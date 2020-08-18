Beatrice L. Madden
Chillicothe - Beatrice L. Madden, referred as Aunt Bea, 85, of Chillicothe, went home with her Lord at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Heartland Nursing Home following a battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born July 2, 1935, in Ross County to the Late Robert F. and Anita Mae Brown Madden.
Surviving are a sister, Patricia A. Brown, of Chillicothe; a niece, Lori Brown and fiancé, Jason Fisher, who cared for her along with her mother; a niece, Rita Haubeil, of Chillicothe; several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert A. and Delores Madden; a brother-in-law, C. Robert Brown; two nephews, Robert H. Brown and Allen Madden. Bea was Patty's sister, best friend and confidant. She was good about helping everyone and was always the first to welcome people with her brownies and if you were lucky, she was in her rollers and duster. She was a faithful Christian and did a lot with the church. She was the caregiver of the family. She will be so missed and she touched everyone she met.
Beatrice was a 1954 graduate of Unioto High School where she was a cheerleader and very involved in school. After graduation she went to OSU School of Cosmetology and became owner of Cleo Weaver Beauty Shop. She worked for the U.S Shoe Credit Union and retired from Adena Regional Medical Center business office in 2000 but volunteered at Adena until 2015. She volunteered at Scioto Valley Youth League and Pony League in the concession stand and was a member of Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family of Aunt Bea would like to thank Heartland and Heartland Hospice for all the wonderful compassion and care. "There are no words to express our appreciation for the loving care given to Aunt Bea".
Public graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Schinkle officiating. In keeping with Aunt Bea's wishes there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
