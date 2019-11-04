|
Belva Jean Anderson
Richmond Dale - Belva Jean Anderson, 75, of Richmond Dale was surrounded by family when she passed peacefully on Sunday, November 3, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born on March 9, 1944, to Opal Mollohan Hardesty who survives. Belva is also survived by her children, Larry Mollohan of Frankfort and Mitzi Anderson of Chillicothe; granddaughter Jeannie Mollohan; great grandchildren Brooklynn Maddux, Blaine Jenkins and Bentlee Jenkins; brother Sven Terry Hardesty, and numerous uncles, cousins, granddogs, extended family and special friends.
Belva retired from Glatfelter and was a member of USW Local 731. She was a loving, caring, dedicated and generous mother, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed many talents throughout her life including cooking, sewing, playing piano, and clogging. Belva loved to travel and visited several countries. She was the happiest spending time with family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Adena for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ross County Humane Society or a .
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rodney Dilley officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday or one hour prior to the service on Friday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019