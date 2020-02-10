|
Bernard Johnson
CHILLICOTHE - Bernard Keith Johnson, 70, of Chillicothe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday morning, February 9, 2020.
Bernie will receive a huge heavenly hug from his parents, Luther and Rosie Keeton Johnson; a sister, Sandy Hines; 3 nieces, Misty Johnson, Erin Hines, and Melinda Johnson; and a nephew, Neil Johnson. Bernie will be greatly missed by his brothers, Luther "Ed" and Barb, Omer and Linda, Ernie and Cindi, Brad and Elaine and Tony Johnson; a sister, Ellen and Gene Posey; and numerous nieces and nephews; including an especially close relationship with his niece Melissa Blevins.
Bernie was a very special brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend and was a devoted Buckeye fan. He attended Pioneer School where he was active in sports and was friends with all the staff and fellow students. After leaving Pioneer School he was employed at First Capital Enterprises until his retirement in 2015.
Bernie loved and was a member of Plug Run CCCU, where he was active, loved by all, and where his funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, Rev. David Marhoover and Pastor Steve Wallington officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 1586 Mingo Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020