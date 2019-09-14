|
Bernard "Bucky" Knapp
Chillicothe - Bernard A. "Bucky" Knapp, 68 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born May 29, 1951 in Chillicothe, the son of Bernard E. and Ruth Eileen (Turflinger) Knapp. On September 17, 1977 he married Billie Joyce Dalton who survives.
Also surviving is his mother; a daughter, Billie Kristen (Jason) Newland, Frankfort; sons, Jack (Rhiannon) Knapp, Chillicothe and Brett Knapp, Grove City; grandchildren, Alyssa, Savannah, Sophie, Sadie, Britt, Brock, Harper and Oliver; sisters, Janis (Mike) Schreiter, Elgin, IL, Emily (Scott) Grigsby, Murfreesboro, TN and Barb (Bill) Forthhofer, Huron, OH; a brother, Charles (Barbara) Knapp, South Point, OH and many special life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Bucky was a 1969 graduate of Chillicothe High School and received his college degree from Ohio University. He was an electrician for Mead Paper with 40 years of service, retiring in 2016. An avid bowler and golfer for many years, he also enjoyed white water rafting.
He will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. Several days before his passing, Bucky said he was "good with Jesus" and was looking to Heaven.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Kathleen Kisner officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the hour of service. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Paint Grill. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bucky to Friends of Adena Hospice.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019