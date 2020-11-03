1/
Bernard R. "Ray" Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard R. "Ray" Davis

Rio Grande - Bernard R. "Ray" Davis, 84, of Rio Grande, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Crown Pointe Care Center in Columbus, Ohio. Ray was the son of the late James O. and Eva K. Davis. He married Jacqueline Snyder Davis, and she survives him. Ray was an insurance agent, retiring from Nationwide Insurance. Ray made a lot of friends through flying airplanes, golfing, and fishing.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Davis of Rio Grande; daughters, Kathy (David) Rearick of Columbus, Ohio and Shari Sayre of Rio Grande, Ohio; and grandchildren, Matthew and Phillip Rearick, Lacey Sayre (Bo Sword), Roy Adam Sayre (Lindsay Ward), and Leah Sayre (Jessie Saunders). He is also survived by five great grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Ramsey of Circleville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Services for Ray will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with David Rearick officiating. Burial will follow in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
01:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Willis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved