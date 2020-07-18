Bernice Heilman
Chillicothe - Bernice Heilman, 85, of Chillicothe, passed peacefully at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born May 7, 1935, in Chillicothe, to the late Everett and Marcella Raines Strausbaugh. On December 10, 1955, she married John H. Heilman who passed February 5, 2001.
Surviving are daughters, Karen Carver Hadam (Alan) Hadam, of Chillicothe and Beth A. Heilman, of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Liliauna, Megan, Eran, Caitlin and Emanuel; several great grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Bartlett and Shirley (Mike) Riley; brothers, Jim (Libby) Strausbaugh and Bill Strausbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 4 siblings.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to the caregivers at Westmoreland Place, her hospice nurse, Sarah Wicker and her social worker, Sarah Neal for the loving care given to Bernice and Karen.
A private graveside service will be held for family in Grandview Cemetery with Chaplain Kevin Greene officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
