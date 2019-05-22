|
|
Bernice Ilene Sullivan
Chillicothe - Bernice IIene Sullivan, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.
She was born August 25, 1933, in Ross County to the late James E. and Irene Echard Carey. She was predeceased by her loving husband William A. Sullivan that was her first love and her last love.
She was a wonderful mother to five children that loved her and cared for her very much.
Surviving are sons and daughter-in-laws, Roger (Carolyn) Sullivan, of Chillicothe, Donald (Julie) Sullivan, of Johnstown, OH; daughters, Linda (Gene) Johnson, of Chillicothe, Phyllis (Jan) Anderson, of Greenfield, OH and Annamarie (Mark) Corcoran, of Chillicothe; grandsons, Lyle Gene Johnson Jr., William (Brandy) Sullivan, Nathan (Angie) Bales, Troy Sullivan, Josh Sullivan and was predeceased by Rondal (Chip) Anderson and Dustin Anderson; granddaughters, Carlotta (Jason) Stulley, Nicole (Jackie) Coyle, Mendy (Tracy) Kellough, Melissa Anderson, Mandy (Jason) Dyke, Abby (Adam) Rowley and Ashleigh (Josh) Bertke; 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren that she loved dearly; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Robert and Lewis Carey; sisters, Nettie Claytor, Virginia Jester, Mary Carey and her special sister, Leona Alexander.
We want to thank all her wonderful and loving caregivers, nurses, Jessica, Ann Marie and Julia and STNAS's, Charlotte, Katie, Mistee, Ashley, Katelynn and Kellie for all the love and care that you all provided. She loved you all; her special granddaughter, Nicky Coyle that she always called "My Nicky" and she loved her dearly. She took care of her granny and made sure all her needs were met and let her boss her daily. We are blessed you were there for her and we can't thank you enough for your love and care.
Private graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
"If Flowers Grow in Heaven"
If flowers grow in heaven Lord, then pick a bunch for me, then place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me, tell her that I love her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. "We love Momma with all our hearts and will miss you very much."
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 22, 2019