Bernita "Tippie Lu" Stauffer
Chillicothe - Bernita P. Stauffer (Tippie Lu), passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was 93 years old, born July 27, 1926, in Stewart, Ohio to the late Acel L. and Mary Lee (Wilson) Tippie. Tippie Lu married the late Edgar J. Stauffer, Jr., on April 27, 1947. She lived in Chillicothe for almost 70 years, and Dunedin, Florida, with her daughter for the last seven.
Bedazzling with her infectious smile, bright red lipstick (Tabu Bermuda Red), multitude of baubles, and friendly authentic personality. Tippie had numerous close friends that adored her. She was always ready with smile, kiss, holding hands, and a folksy Midwestern quip. She loved eggs, coffee, chocolate, babies, parties, hard work, shopping, lunching, friends, and family. She was famous for her beef roast, homemade noodles, hot rolls, and Texas sheet cake, detailed historical memory and several personal stories she repeated verbatim. Tippie will be missed greatly by our family and so many friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Jenks, son-in-law Ron Jenks, and son-in-law, Terry Jones; five grandchildren, Brett (Jacky) Jenks, Jill (Paul) McKeon, Beth (Peter) McKeon, Lori Jones, and Todd (Thina) Jones; nine great grandchildren, Ben and Emma Jenks, Sam and Miranda McKeon, Chloe and Will McKeon, TJ, Tristan, and Ty Jones; and sisters in law, Hilda Mae Debord and Sandy (Frank) Tippie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tippie was preceded in death by her husband, Junior; her daughter, Nita Kay Jones; her brothers, Charles, Carl, and Frank Tippie; her brothers-in-law, William Johnson, Ronald, Roger, and George Stauffer, and Alvin Debord, her sisters-in-law, Wilma Johnson, Ruth Anne (Billie) Stauffer, Helen and Gabi Tippie.
Her legacy is set in stone in the lives of people she touched throughout her life. She will be missed and will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her dearly. She spread kindness wherever she traveled, so in her honor, please pay it forward.
The family will gather this summer in Chillicothe to lay Tippie Lu to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery and celebrate her life.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020