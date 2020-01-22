Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernita Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernita "Tippie Lu" Stauffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernita "Tippie Lu" Stauffer Obituary
Bernita "Tippie Lu" Stauffer

Chillicothe - Bernita P. Stauffer (Tippie Lu), passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was 93 years old, born July 27, 1926, in Stewart, Ohio to the late Acel L. and Mary Lee (Wilson) Tippie. Tippie Lu married the late Edgar J. Stauffer, Jr., on April 27, 1947. She lived in Chillicothe for almost 70 years, and Dunedin, Florida, with her daughter for the last seven.

Bedazzling with her infectious smile, bright red lipstick (Tabu Bermuda Red), multitude of baubles, and friendly authentic personality. Tippie had numerous close friends that adored her. She was always ready with smile, kiss, holding hands, and a folksy Midwestern quip. She loved eggs, coffee, chocolate, babies, parties, hard work, shopping, lunching, friends, and family. She was famous for her beef roast, homemade noodles, hot rolls, and Texas sheet cake, detailed historical memory and several personal stories she repeated verbatim. Tippie will be missed greatly by our family and so many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Jenks, son-in-law Ron Jenks, and son-in-law, Terry Jones; five grandchildren, Brett (Jacky) Jenks, Jill (Paul) McKeon, Beth (Peter) McKeon, Lori Jones, and Todd (Thina) Jones; nine great grandchildren, Ben and Emma Jenks, Sam and Miranda McKeon, Chloe and Will McKeon, TJ, Tristan, and Ty Jones; and sisters in law, Hilda Mae Debord and Sandy (Frank) Tippie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tippie was preceded in death by her husband, Junior; her daughter, Nita Kay Jones; her brothers, Charles, Carl, and Frank Tippie; her brothers-in-law, William Johnson, Ronald, Roger, and George Stauffer, and Alvin Debord, her sisters-in-law, Wilma Johnson, Ruth Anne (Billie) Stauffer, Helen and Gabi Tippie.

Her legacy is set in stone in the lives of people she touched throughout her life. She will be missed and will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her dearly. She spread kindness wherever she traveled, so in her honor, please pay it forward.

The family will gather this summer in Chillicothe to lay Tippie Lu to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery and celebrate her life.

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -