Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Beth Ann Mitchell Obituary
Chillicothe - Beth Ann Mitchell, 63 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born July 31, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Jo Ann McFadgen. On June 5, 1990 she married David B. Mitchell who survives.

Also surviving are her sons, Travis (Racheal) Mitchell, Circleville and Samuel (Carissa) Mitchell, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Chessa, Jaycee, Adaleigh and Waylon; mother-in-law, Mary Lou O'Bryant, Chillicothe; a host of cousins and many friends and her canine companions, Rocco and Annie. She was preceded in death by her mother and her grandmother, Ruth McFadgen.

Mrs. Mitchell had been employed as a sales representative. She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church and was active with the Adopt-a-Pet Rescue. Beth was an avid Columbus Blue Jackets hockey fan.

A Celebration of Beth's Life will be held at the First Wesleyan Church at a date and time to be announced.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
