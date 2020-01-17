|
Beth Ann Mitchell
Chillicothe - Beth Ann Mitchell, 63 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in the First Wesleyan Church, 89 S. Mulberry St. with Anne Cox officiating.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020