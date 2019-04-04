|
Beth Ann Stevenson
Columbus - Beth Ann Stevenson age 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital from congenital heart failure. Beth graduated from Chillicothe High School, Class of 1972. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, School of Nursing. Employed by Columbus Public Schools as a school nurse. Active member of Ohio Education Association. She was an elected representative of the Columbus Education Association. She was actively engaged in the local campaign to preserve the Clintonville Tree Canopy by fighting the threat presented by Emerald Ash Borer in the neighborhood. Beth was a lifelong lover of cats and dogs and a tree hugger. Preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine (Wallace) and father, Paul Stevenson. Survived by loving husband of 35 years, Timothy Shaw Mann; brother, Eric Stevenson; and many close cousins throughout Ohio. In keeping with Beth's wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Arc of Appalachia, 7660 Cave Road, Bainbridge, OH 45612 or Cat Welfare of Columbus, 741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019