Bethel R. Frisbie
Chillicothe - Bethel R. Frisbie, 73, of Chillicothe, died at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Saturday, April 5, 1947 in Ross County, the son of Earl C. and Edna B. Pettite Frisbie. He is survived by his wife, the former Violet C. Pettiford whom he married on February 3, 2000.
He is also survived by two children, Leonard (DJ) Pettiford of Frankfort and Laurel Pettiford of Chillicothe, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Catherine Frisbie of Washington C.H., five brothers, Homer Frisbie of Sabina, Earl Frisbie, Jr. of Lucasville, Harvey Frisbie of Chillicothe, Jimmy Frisbie of Washington C.H. and Johnny Frisbie of Springfield, OH and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sister, Joy Armstrong and Kathy Mustard and one brother, Ronnie Frisbie.
Bethel was always a jokester and loved to make people laugh.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Kay Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In accordance to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and face masks are strongly encouraged. For those that are not comfortable being in public gatherings, Bethel's funeral service will broadcast live on his register book page at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Bethel on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.