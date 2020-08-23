1/1
Betty Anderson
1927 - 2020
Betty Anderson

CHILLICOTHE - Betty Ann Anderson, 93, of Chillicothe, died August 21, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

She was born April 9, 1927 in Chillicothe to the late Oscar Fisher and Florence Brofft. On August 5, 1949 she married Mell Anderson, who died July 3, 2007. Survivors include three children, Susan (Duane) Dickson, Kingston, Jay (Debbie) Anderson, Washington CH, and Shari (Dan) Cartee, of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Steve (Sonya) Bower, Jade (Ben) Markl, Derik (Melody) Anderson, Heather (Derek Davis) Robinette, Joshua (Kelli) Anderson, Paige (Chris Cottrill) Renison, and Katie (Caleb) Wright; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Anderson; a granddaughter, Aubrey Anderson; a sister; and four brothers.

Betty attended the Sunrush Church of Christ and was a 1944 graduate of Huntington High School.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Haller's. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
