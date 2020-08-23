Betty Anderson
CHILLICOTHE - Betty Ann Anderson, 93, of Chillicothe, died August 21, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born April 9, 1927 in Chillicothe to the late Oscar Fisher and Florence Brofft. On August 5, 1949 she married Mell Anderson, who died July 3, 2007. Survivors include three children, Susan (Duane) Dickson, Kingston, Jay (Debbie) Anderson, Washington CH, and Shari (Dan) Cartee, of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Steve (Sonya) Bower, Jade (Ben) Markl, Derik (Melody) Anderson, Heather (Derek Davis) Robinette, Joshua (Kelli) Anderson, Paige (Chris Cottrill) Renison, and Katie (Caleb) Wright; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Anderson; a granddaughter, Aubrey Anderson; a sister; and four brothers.
Betty attended the Sunrush Church of Christ and was a 1944 graduate of Huntington High School.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Haller's. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.