|
|
Betty C. Oates
Chillicothe - Betty C. Oates, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born August 9, 1933 in Pennsboro, WV to the late Frank Sr. and Esta B. Mason Oates.
Surviving are children, Jack McCoy, of Chillicothe and Jill (Dean) Balser, of Kingston; grandchildren, Tonya (Jason) Rohrer, of Chillicothe and Tara (Chris) Savoie, of Orlando, FL; great-granddaughter, Cassandra (Jerry) Rohrer-McCarty, of Chillicothe; brothers, Larry Oates, of Oberlin, OH and Deen (Alice) Oates, of Allen, TX; sisters, Carolyn (Harry) Barlage, Jean Oates, Beverly (Bill) Tyo, all of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law, Wanda Oates and Beulah Oates, both of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, including Kaye Ackley, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Peggy Conley, Pam Cornerstone, Nancy Oates and Nikki Oates; brothers, James F. Jr., Alford Olin, Clarence "Pickle", Donald, Norvel and William Oates.
Betty retired from Wear-Ever Aluminum.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with son, Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019