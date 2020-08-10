1/1
Betty Costilow
Betty Costilow

Chillicothe - Betty L. Costilow, 90, of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe after living a full and long life.

She was born, January 10, 1930, in Bristol WV., the daughter of the late Truman C, Swinger and Mary E. (Fletcher) Swinger. In July 1950, she married Leighton D. Costilow, who preceded her in death in 2007.

She is survived by her son, Leighton "Dave" (Sue) Costilow, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Aaron Costilow and fiancée Amanda Newton, of Hudson, NH, Brendan (Megan) Costilow, of Richmond Hill, GA, Christina (Michael) Benza, of West Chester, OH and Emlyn Costilow, of Parma, OH; great grandchildren, Kathleen and Marty Costilow and Adeline and Owen Benza; sister, Esther Hart, and brother, Robert (Butch) Swiger. She was predeceased by sisters, Amyce Greynolds and Margaret George.

Betty was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was active in a variety of church activities, including singing in the choir. She retired from National City Bank (now PNC) in 1984. Her family wishes to extend its gratitude for the loving care Betty received from the staff of both Liberty Village and most recently of Heartland of Chillicothe. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
