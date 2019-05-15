|
|
Betty Gahm
CHILLICOTHE - Betty Lou (Cook) Gahm, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at her home May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Betty Lou was born in Jeffersonville, OH on September 14, 1933, to loving parents Lester "Beanie" and Mildred "Millie" Cook, who preceded her in death. On June 4, 1951, she married the love of her life, Edward Gahm, who passed in 2006.
To this union are four children and their families: son Mike (Connie) Gahm; grandsons: Corey (Haley) Gahm (Caden and Chloe Ater), and Cody (Erin) Gahm, all of Chillicothe; daughters Julie Saunders; granddaughters Sara Shoemaker and Anna (John) Adams, great-grandson Wyatt Shoemaker, all of West Union, OH; Tracy (Larry) Lallier; grandson Joshua (Krystal) Lallier; great-granddaughter Hallie Lallier; and great-grandson Hunter Lallier; granddaughter Kendra Steele; great-grandsons Caden, Cael, and Cayson Steele, all of Chillicothe; and Tammy (Joe) Immell; granddaughter Jessica Chealde; grandson C.J. (Larissa) Immell; great-granddaughter Rilynn Immell, all of Chillicothe; also survived by a brother Jim (Mary Jo) Cook, of Leesburg, OH; many nieces and nephews; and faithful and loving friends Jackie Minor, Sharon Glandon and Lorraine Counts.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers Lester "Bud" Cook, Jr. and Kenny Cook; and a sister Virgnia "Ginny" Snyder.
Betty Lou and Edward farmed near Williamsport, OH in Pickaway County for many years, meeting good friends Bill and Janice Metzger. As a farm wife, Betty Lou worked many hours canning, making jelly, gardening and sold her chicken eggs to the A & P Grocery Store in Chillicothe. In 1967, Betty Lou and Edward moved to a farm in Ross County, OH. Betty Lou went to work at Citizens National Bank in 1971 until she retired 28 years later. She was an excellent seamstress and made many prom and wedding dresses for young ladies in the community.
Betty Lou and Edward enjoyed traveling, especially with the family at Myrtle Beach. She loved the Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto was her favorite ballplayer. Betty Lou loved to sing and enjoyed listening to Gospel music of Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and the Gaithers. She was a longtime member of Chillicothe Baptist Church and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she found fellowship with friends and would talk up a storm! She will be missed by family and friends, but now she is at peace.
The family would like to thank Heartland of Chillicothe, Adena Hospice and Haller Funeral Home. A special thank you to Ross County Health who gave Betty Lou wonderful caregivers Stephanie and Kim. They became part of the family.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, May 17, at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Tim Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8pm Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a contribution to Chillicothe Baptist Church or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 15, 2019