Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Betty Hatfield Obituary
Betty Hatfield

Chillicothe - Elizabeth "Betty" J. Hatfield, 78, died at 9:00pm on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 7, 1941, in Chillicothe, to Leo and Ragnhild Gerling. On April 7, 1960, she married Tony Hatfield, who preceded her in death on February 16, 1984.

She is survived by her children: Yvonne (Joe) McQueary, Bob Hatfield (Monique) and Becky (Terry) Poling, all of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren: Nicole (Justin), Terry Jr. (Jess), Josh, Little Tony, Tiffany (Jason), Tony Joe (Tiffany), Sam, Anthony, Shane and Shawn; 11 great-grandchildren: Jake, Nic, Brady, Kenzie, Jaxson, Maggie, Cohen, Tyler, Alyssa, Carson and Kayleigh; a sister Louise Blair; and a brother Tom (Jean) Gerling. She was predeceased by her husband Tony, grandson Little Tony, son-in-law Joe, her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Nanny loved her babies more than anything; and all the babies were hers. She was a lifetime member of the High St. CCCU. The family would like to give a special thanks to NCR Hospice for everything they did for her, especially Jackie, Shannon and Cassie.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, April 27, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 6-9pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be to either: NCR Hospice, 2245 N. Bank Dr., Columbus, OH 43220; or High St. CCCU, 477 N. High St., Chillicothe. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
