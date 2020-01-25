Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Betty J. Ackley


1939 - 2020
Betty J. Ackley Obituary
Betty J. Ackley

Frankfort - Betty J. Ackley, 80, of Frankfort, died at 4:27 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born on Saturday, March 18, 1939 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence Shope Spriggs. On May 30, 1955 she married James E. Ackley, and he survives.

Also surviving are her six children, Kathy (Dan) Blazer, Jimmy (Belinda) Ackley, Molly (Vernon) Jenkins, all of Frankfort, Tim (Dee) Ackley of Wellston, Virgil (Julie) Ackley, Danny (Tami) Ackley both of Frankfort, numerous grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren, one sister, Janet Potter of Frankfort, three brothers, Edward (Vicki) Spriggs of Chillicothe, Art (Paula) Spriggs of Stoutsville, Rick (Tara) Spriggs of Douglasville, Georgia, special friends, Charlie and Mary Foster of Washington C.H., and Steve Exline of Jackson. She was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Kendall, and one brother, Donald Spriggs.

Betty attended the Greenfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She spent several years babysitting children and enjoyed watching as those children grew up. Betty loved her family dearly and cherished her time with them, especially during Sunday family dinners.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Brother John Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family can visit with Betty's family on Monday, at the funeral home, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who wish to sign Betty's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
