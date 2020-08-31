1/1
Betty J. "Jeannie" Britt
Betty J. "Jeannie" Britt

Chillicothe - Betty J. "Jeannie" Britt, 73, of Chillicothe, died 1:18 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus unexpectedly.

She was born December 3, 1946, in Ross County, to the late George E. and Bessie M. Seymour Lott. On June 26, 1975, she married Charles A. Britt who died January 14, 2012.

Surviving are daughters, Starlena K. Spencer, Samantha S. Spencer and Keri A. (Terry) Spencer Crowe, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Danena M. Wood, Alex Wood, Jasmine M. Banks, Anthony D. Spencer, Kyle L. Crowe, Eric D. Hawk, and Dathan A.C. Hawk; great grandchildren Braelynn N. McGraw, Jaydrian A. Kerry, Damen A. Hawk, Novah M. Wood, and Lennox "LA" Richardson and 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

Betty retired from Giovanni's and Ponderosa and was a former member of American Legion Post 62 and VFW Post 108. Anyone who knew her would say she loved to dance and sing.

The family wants to offer a heartfelt thank you to her nurses, Erica McGraw and Bobbi Wilson and all her nursing aids for the loving care given to Jeannie and compassion shown to our family during this time.

A graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flower, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or thru their website https://www.alz.org/centralohio

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
