Betty J. Burlile
1947 - 2020
Betty J. Burlile

Chillicothe - Betty J. Burlile, 91, of Chillicothe, died 5:10 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe following a brief battle with Covid-19.

She was born November 3, 1929, in Ross County, to the late Samuel Edward and Inez Pauline Bennett Mick. On February 15, 1947, she married Dana Bruce Burlile who died August 16, 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl (Dennis) Knowles, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Laura (Dan) Stimmel, Scott (Mandi) Knowles, Dean Christopher Goff and Shannon (Brad) Graves; great grandchildren, Marcus and Gabriel Knowles, Mindy, Kyle and Ronnie Williams, and Caitlin Knoll; a great great grandson, Elijah; a brother, Garry (Sara) Mick, of Chillicothe; a sister, Linda (Larry) Zonner, of Roxabell; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Dena Goff and a grandson, Matthew Goff.

Betty was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She worked for many years at Big Bear and had also worked for Plantation School System in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Univis Lens Manufacturers. Betty was a member of the E Pluridus Enum Card Club.

A private graveside service, with Pastor Tom Pairan officiating, will be held for immediate family. Everyone is required to wear a mask and socially distance. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
