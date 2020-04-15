|
Betty J. Haubeil
Chillicothe - Betty J. Haubeil, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born April 29, 1940 in Ross County to the late Jesse L. and Burnadean Johnson Claytor. On February 15, 1958 she married Robert "Bob" Haubeil who preceded her in death January 10, 2015.
Surviving are children, Barry (Robin) Haubeil, Robin (William) Bussey, and Bobbi (Jason Robichaud), all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Misty (Dave) McGarvey, Barry Dean (Genica) Haubeil, Brooke (Jason) Leach, Layne (Cody Herron) Beasley, Madelyn and Meredith Madder; great-grandchildren, Madison and Braylon Leach, Lexy and Leah McGarvey, Ryder Johnson and Aria and Everly Haubeil and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Shoemaker; brothers, Jesse L. Jr., Jack B. Sr., Charles J. Sr. Claytor.
Betty was a 4-H advisor for many years.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 in Huntington Cemetery with Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to N.C.R. Hospice, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020