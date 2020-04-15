Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Haubeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Haubeil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Haubeil Obituary
Betty J. Haubeil

Chillicothe - Betty J. Haubeil, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born April 29, 1940 in Ross County to the late Jesse L. and Burnadean Johnson Claytor. On February 15, 1958 she married Robert "Bob" Haubeil who preceded her in death January 10, 2015.

Surviving are children, Barry (Robin) Haubeil, Robin (William) Bussey, and Bobbi (Jason Robichaud), all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Misty (Dave) McGarvey, Barry Dean (Genica) Haubeil, Brooke (Jason) Leach, Layne (Cody Herron) Beasley, Madelyn and Meredith Madder; great-grandchildren, Madison and Braylon Leach, Lexy and Leah McGarvey, Ryder Johnson and Aria and Everly Haubeil and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Shoemaker; brothers, Jesse L. Jr., Jack B. Sr., Charles J. Sr. Claytor.

Betty was a 4-H advisor for many years.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 in Huntington Cemetery with Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to N.C.R. Hospice, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -