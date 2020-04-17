|
Betty J. McDill Colliton
Middleton - Betty J. McDill Colliton, 96, a resident of The Middleton, in Granville, OH, passed peacefully in her sleep at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Arlington Care Center, Newark, Ohio.
She was born July 11, 1923, in Chillicothe, to the late Henry and Jane Johnson Vallette. On July 18, 1970, she married Robert E. Colliton who survives.
Also surviving are children, Doralou (Rick) Knapp, of Reynoldsburg, OH and Charles (Tracy) McDill, of Johnstown, OH; step children, Steve (Kim) Colliton, of Cape Coral, FL and Cara Hamilton, of Johnstown, OH; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; 5 nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members. She was predeceased by a stepson, Craig Colliton; a sister, Eileen Coder; and a brother, Henry Vallette II.
Betty was a member of the O.E.S. Chapter 419 and was a former member of the Bridge Street Church of Christ in Chillicothe, OH.
A private family viewing and funeral service will be held in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with her grandson, Myron Benner II officiating. Those who wish can watch her service over our website by scrolling toward the bottom of her obituary page starting around 1:55 on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020