Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Oyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Oyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Oyer Obituary
Betty J. Oyer

Chillicothe - Betty J. Oyer, 85, of Chillicothe, died 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born February 8, 1934, in Ross County, to the late Arthur and Gladys Detty Rittenhouse. On November 22, 1952, she married James B. Oyer who survives.

Also surviving are children, Dianna Lynn (Dennis) Demint, James Roger (Lori) Oyer, Clarence Eugene (Dawn) Oyer, Glatina Marie (Carl) Hutchison, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, David Demint, Rachel Oyer, Amanda Oyer, James Hutchison, Megan Roper, Elizabeth Daugherty and Amy Oyer; 6 great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; brothers, Raymond Shoemaker, Richard (Bonnie) Shoemaker and William (Carol) Shoemaker, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Arthur Rittenhouse; mother, Gladys J. Shoemaker; sisters, Gertrude Hinty, Ruth Skinner and Carolyn Britton; brothers, Rev. Floyd Rittenhouse and Rev. Fredrick Rittenhouse; and a great granddaughter, Callie Roper.

Betty was a member of New Covenant CCCU in Waverly and also attended Hilltop Mission.

Her family would like to thank Adena Hospice for the loving care she received during her final days.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -