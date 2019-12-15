|
Betty J. Oyer
Chillicothe - Betty J. Oyer, 85, of Chillicothe, died 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 8, 1934, in Ross County, to the late Arthur and Gladys Detty Rittenhouse. On November 22, 1952, she married James B. Oyer who survives.
Also surviving are children, Dianna Lynn (Dennis) Demint, James Roger (Lori) Oyer, Clarence Eugene (Dawn) Oyer, Glatina Marie (Carl) Hutchison, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, David Demint, Rachel Oyer, Amanda Oyer, James Hutchison, Megan Roper, Elizabeth Daugherty and Amy Oyer; 6 great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; brothers, Raymond Shoemaker, Richard (Bonnie) Shoemaker and William (Carol) Shoemaker, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Arthur Rittenhouse; mother, Gladys J. Shoemaker; sisters, Gertrude Hinty, Ruth Skinner and Carolyn Britton; brothers, Rev. Floyd Rittenhouse and Rev. Fredrick Rittenhouse; and a great granddaughter, Callie Roper.
Betty was a member of New Covenant CCCU in Waverly and also attended Hilltop Mission.
Her family would like to thank Adena Hospice for the loving care she received during her final days.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019