|
|
Betty J. Willett
Washington C.H. - Betty J. Willett, age 79, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.
She was born on September 20, 1939 in Frankfort, Ohio, the daughter of James and Ada (Morris) Posey.
She is survived by her husband James W. Willett, Sr. whom she married on April 18, 1970; three sons, James William (Paula) Willett, Jr. of Wilmington, John Fredrick (Terri) Willett of New Vienna, Jeffrey J. (Sandy) Willett of Texas; one daughter, Cathy Colleen (Michael) Dunn of Waverly; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Ben Posey of Greenfield, Don (Sharon) Posey of Greenfield, Joe (Marty) Posey of Greenfield; two sisters, Virginia Deakyne of Washington C.H., and Mary Petitt of Washington C.H.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Posey and both parents.
Cremation will take place and there will not be a service observed. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 18, 2019