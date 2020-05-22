|
|
Betty Jean Cousins
Chillicothe - Betty Jean (Hatfield) Ragland Cousins, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born July 25, 1944, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Coleman and Vernie (Locklear) Hatfield, Sr. On March 27, 1970, she married Oliver Wendell Cousins, Jr., and together they shared 48 years of marriage before his passing on December 28, 2018.
Surviving are their children, Oliver (Samantha) Cousins, John (Ona) Ragland, Jr., Wendell Cousins, and Andrea Cousins; her grandchildren, Jordan, AJ, Summer, Kenny, Aaron, Delaney, Kiana, Kyle, Josh, Kylie, Jensyn, Olivia, Aiden, and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Bryce, Austin, Alayia, Carter, Noah, Christopher, Madilyn, Kambree, and Gwen; a sister, Rosemary Wimble; and best friend, Ms. Ann Robinson; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Betty Elaine Ragland, a son, Harry Anthony, a grandson, Corey Bianco, her brothers, Butch, Joe, Frederick, Coleman, and Glenn Hatfield, and sisters, Anna Powell, Opal Austin, and Marilyn Netter.
Betty Jean was a member of many clubs and organizations including the St. Elizabeth Chapter #6 Order of the Eastern Star, Top of the Valley Chapter #36 order of the Golden Circle, and Alla Baba Court #75 Daughters of the Shrine. She was a Past Matron of St. Elizabeth Chapter #6 Order of the Eastern Star, Past Grand Deputy District #4 Order of the Eastern Star, and Past Grand Worthy Matron for the State of Ohio Order of the Eastern Star.
Public graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe with Dr. rev. J. Troy Gray officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020