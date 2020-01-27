Resources
Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife

Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife Obituary
Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife

Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife, born to Kenneth and Florence Kern on March 21, 1930, passed away January 25, 2020. She is survived by daughter; Nancy Troutman, daughter, and son-in-law; Donna and Roger Smith, grandson; Nathan (Jen) Smith, great-grandson; Hunter Smith, brother; Kenneth (Mary) Kern Jr., sister-in-law; Doris (Frank) Dixon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by husband; Orville, parents; Kenneth and Florence Kern, sister; Nellie Hurtt, and brother; Vernon "Buck" Kern. The family will receive friends at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main Street, Mount Sterling, OH, 43143, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
