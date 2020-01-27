|
|
Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife
Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife, born to Kenneth and Florence Kern on March 21, 1930, passed away January 25, 2020. She is survived by daughter; Nancy Troutman, daughter, and son-in-law; Donna and Roger Smith, grandson; Nathan (Jen) Smith, great-grandson; Hunter Smith, brother; Kenneth (Mary) Kern Jr., sister-in-law; Doris (Frank) Dixon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by husband; Orville, parents; Kenneth and Florence Kern, sister; Nellie Hurtt, and brother; Vernon "Buck" Kern. The family will receive friends at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main Street, Mount Sterling, OH, 43143, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020