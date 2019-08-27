|
Betty Jo "Meme" (Richendollar) Barnes
Circleville - Betty Jo "Meme" (Richendollar) Barnes, 75, of Circleville, passed away on August 24, 2019 unexpectedly at Berger Hospital. She was born on September 12, 1943, in Ironton, the daughter of the late Clariss and Darlene (Stumbo) Richendollar.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Roger L. Barnes; children, Roger L. Barnes Jr., of Kingston, Rhonda (Albert) Mowbray, of Chillicothe, Terry Barnes, of Kingston, and Joy Barnes, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Tia Mowbray, AJ Mowbray, Felicia (Dustin) Whitley, Hazi Barnes, and Zoey Barnes; great-grandchild, Elainy Hatfield; siblings, Forrest Richendollar, Ray (Barb) Richendollar, Shawn (Megan) Richendollar, Joyce (Gregg) Davis, and Paulette (Raymond) Diehl; special extended family, Missy, Willie, Casey, Miranda, Ryan, and Kim and the twins; numerous nieces and nephews; and children she cared for whom she cherished.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Carol Carper officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Betty's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019