Betty L. (Pummill) Skeens
Chillicothe - Betty L. (Pummill) Skeens, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born January 9, 1934, in Washington Court House, OH to the late Earl and Edith Carr Wolfe. On September 17, 1973, she married Thomas E. Skeens who preceded her in death September 20, 1998.
Surviving are children, Rick (Cathy) Pummill, Greg (Becky) Pummill and Rhonda Stamper, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Aubrey (Andy) Hines, Megan (Andrew) Hottinger, Kacie, Brad, and Brittany Pummill; brother, Donald Wolfe, of Washington Court House, OH and his daughter, Kris Wolfe; sister, Lora (Don) Snyder, of Bergholz, OH and her children, Doug, Jon and Kristen Snyder and Tammy Bradley; sister-in-law, Roberta Wolfe, of Chillicothe and her children, Gary Wolfe and Susan Gaines; a brother-in-law, Wade Skeens; a special nephew, Travis Gaines and a cousin, Roger Carman. She was predeceased by grandsons, Jason and Justin Pummill and a brother, Gene Wolfe; sisters-in-law, Donna and Karen Wolfe; son-in-law, Jesse Stamper.
Betty retired from J.C. Penney and was a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were the love of her life.
The family would like to especially thank Keith and Susan Gaines for their love, support and care given to our mother and to Pallative Care and Adena Hospice for their special attention given to our family at this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Monday, March 16, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Viar and Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020