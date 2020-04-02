|
|
Betty Lee Shawver Shelton
Londonderry - Betty Lee Shawver Shelton, 91, passed away on April 1, 2020 at her home in Londonderry, Ohio where she lived for the past 48 years.
She was born February 11, 1929 in Charmco, WV, to the late Mary Lena and Carl Shawver. She was the youngest of six children.
On July 6, 1948, she married to the late Dillard S. Shelton in Gallipolis, Ohio. They were married for 68 years.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Andrew) Corcoran, of Chillicothe, William D. (Rita) Shelton, of Summerville, SC and Kenneth E. (Rhonda) Shelton, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Corcoran, of Chillicothe, Amy (Kyle) Murrell, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Dr. Cristi (Jamie) Halk, of Mandeville, LA, Rhyan Shelton, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Alden, Ames, Alivia, Avery, Adaline and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Fannie (Fred) Mahoney, Carl W. Shawver, Jr., Louise ("Bud") Ford, Kathleen (Charles) Johnson and James C. (Katherine) Shawver.
Betty grew up in Charmco, WV. She graduated from Rupert High School where she was named salutatorian. She attended Marshall College in Huntington, WV. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a member of the former Ross County Gospel Music Club for many years. She loved gospel music especially the Gaithers. She was a former member of the Ross County Extension Homemakers and the Liberty Township Ladies Auxiliary. Betty loved to travel and she visited all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Betty enjoyed and appreciated her close neighbors in Londonderry for the past 48 years. She previously lived in Plant City, FL and Portsmouth, OH.
The family wants to give a very special thanks to the nurses, aids, and chaplain of Heartland Hospice Care for their wonderful, loving care during her extended illness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for the immediate family at the "End of the Trail" Cemetery in West Virginia. A memorial service in Chillicothe will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church Life Center, 121 E. Main St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020