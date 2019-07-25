|
|
Betty M. Justus
Frankfort - Betty M. Justus, 86, of Frankfort, died at 10:35 a.m. on Monday morning, July 22, 2019. She was born on Thursday, March 30, 1933 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite Stump Bainter.
She is survived by her two children; Bruce A. (Peggy) Justus of Chillicothe and Cherie E. Justus of Frankfort, one granddaughter; Mariam Justus, three great-grandchildren; Jeremy Rhoades, Kyrie Jett, Kyreese Jett, one sister; Lois Machesney of Frankfort, nephew; Jeff (Brenda) Machesney, great niece and nephew; Tara and Wesley Machesney, great-great nieces and nephews; Dylan, Alena, AJ, and Ariel, and her beloved dog; Buffy. She was preceded in death by her former husband and friend; Wilbur Justus. Betty's family would like to say a special thank you and send all their love to Heartland Hospice for all their care.
Betty was a 1951 graduate of Frankfort High School. She retired from Ohio Department of Transportation after thirty plus years of employment, where she worked as Secretary to the Superintendent. She was a member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church. In 2013 she was awarded her sixty year pin from the Order of Eastern Star. Betty was an avid Buckeye fan and loved to bake cookies. She loved every kind of animal and had a deep love for her country and it's veterans. Betty showed her patriotism by sending several letters to disabled veterans.
A funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Frankfort United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Friends and family can visit with the Justus family in the Frankfort United Methodist Church on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Those wishing to sign Betty's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 25, 2019