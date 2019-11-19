Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
1928 - 2019
Chillicothe - Betty Moser, 91, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 and awoke into heaven in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

She was born on February 17, 1928 to the late Albert L. Malone and Verda (Burris) Malone. On March 31, 1948, she married Roger Moser who preceded her in death on September 1, 1994.

Surviving are sisters and a brother, Marilyn Malone (Boyd) Flowers, Carol Malone Wood (Phil) Welker, Darrel Malone, Shirley Malone (Paul) Thacker; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins including a special cousin, Sharon Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Bessie Malone Hill; a brother, Silas A. "Bud" Malone; a nephew, Zachery Flowers; brothers-in-law, Carl Hill and Samuel Wood; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Malone Hill and Clarice Hopper Malone.

Betty was not only a sister but she was always a friend. She loved flowers and her pet dogs and cats. Roger and Betty were members of Calvary Baptist Church and had a senior phone ministry. Betty had several nieces and nephews that loved her. She will be missed. We all loved her.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Don Ringer officiating. A private visitation will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
