Betty Scott
1931 - 2020
Betty Scott

Waverly - Betty Louella Scott, 88, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Williams Wilson House in Waverly. She was born on September 9, 1931 in Idaho, Ohio to the late George Sharp and Hazel Newland Sharp. On December 29, 1957 she was united in marriage to Earl Vincent Scott who preceded her in death on September 8, 2016. Surviving are sisters; Shelby Wiseman of Waverly and Cecelia Slone and husband Stephen of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother-in-law, Rodney Leeth of Waverly; nieces, Cheryl Grass of Lima, Ohio, Melanie Neal of Waverly and Lisa Martin of Blacklick, Ohio and nephews, Danny Wiseman of Waverly and Mike Slone of Urbana, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters; Wanda Marilyn Sharp and Patsy Lorea Leeth and a niece, Kaye Bowling.

Betty was a former bookkeeper for Waverly Feed and Grain.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
