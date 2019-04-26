Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly McNichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann McNichols


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann McNichols Obituary
Beverly Ann McNichols

Laurelville - Beverly Ann McNichols, 68, of Laurelville passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1951 in Chillicothe to Harold and Doris (Routte) Hinton. She was a member of Saltcreek Valley Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister Rita Seymour and brother Ronnie Hinton. Beverly is survived by her husband of 51 years Ronald McNichols, children April McNichols, Angie Robinson, Danny (Marvine) McNichols and Holly McNichols, grandchildren Robby, Tina, Ryan, Sierra, Dakota, Dalton, Shiyann, Cassade, Jacob and Emily, 7 great grandchildren, brother Donald Hinton, sisters Mary Crosby and Karen Smith and by many special friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now