|
|
Bill R. Jordan
Bainbridge - Billy Jordan, age 84 of Bainbridge, Ohio passed away surrounded by family, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Adena Medical Center Greenfield, Ohio. Bill was born to Joseph H Jordan and Faye Edna (Litteral) Jordan in 1935. Bill married Ada Margaret Stultz in 1953. Bill was a long-time self-employed trucker, logger, and owner of Jordan Auto and Truck sales until he retired. Bill was preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Faye, brothers Robert "Bob" Jordan, Richard "Boke" Jordan, sisters Mary Jordan Tong, Cathleen Jordan Burkett, Helen Jordan, two sons Jackie Lee Jordan, Kenneth Jordan, and daughter Rhonda Young. He is survived by his wife Ada, four children, Gary (Sheila) Jordan, Vicki (Tom) Ison, Carolyn (Roger) Rumfield, and Mark Jordan (companion Dianna Cox), 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Bainbridge Assembly of God at 2 pm with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Bill's family from 12 pm until the time of service at the church. Those wishing to sign Bill's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the Paxton Area EMS for the excellent care they received over the past two years and to the Greenfield hospital for the excellent care he received on his last day. The SMITH-MOOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019