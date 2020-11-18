1/1
Billy Ray Cochenour
Billy Ray Cochenour

Chillicothe - Billy Ray Cochenour, 51, of Chillicothe, passed away at his residence Tuesday, November 17, 2020 unexpectedly.

He was born June 14, 1969, in Ross County to Melvin R. and Clara Pierce Cochenour. He was the husband of the former Carla Rookstool.

Surviving are his parents Melvin Cochenour, of Chillicothe and mother, Clara Thomas, of Chillicothe; children, Carl Mason Cochenour and Destiny C. Cochenour, both of Lenoir, NC and Josh B. Matheson, of Boone, N C, Nevaeh Cochenour, Lenoir, NC; granchildren, Ember Cochenour, Arianna, Erizona, and Jace Dasen; brothers, Jamie Thomas and Carl Cozad, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Rose Cochenour, of Chillicothe, Sandy Swafford, of Chillicothe, Connie Bailey, of Waverly, Bonnie Rehm, of Columbus, and Julie Manbeavers, of Piketon. He was predeceased by two stepbrothers, Ernie "Bub" and Mike Thomas; maternal grandparents, Earl and Florence Pierce and paternal grandparents, Carl and Anna Cochenour, several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Joe Barlett, Mason Smith, Ron and Nancy Schaffer, all of Chillicothe.

He loved driving his dune buggy and giving people rides in it. He loved carpentry and spending time with his friends and family.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
