Bobbilynn Hardesty, 53, of Chillicothe, passed away, 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born May 5, 1966 in Chillicothe to Robert W. and Vicky Doyle Carroll. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Karl Hardesty whom she married in 1987.
Also surviving are a son, Shane Mills and a daughter, Kayla Hardesty; grandsons, Andrew Mills and Braxton Hardesty who was always beside her; her father, and stepmother, Robert and Gloria Carroll; a brothers, Scott and Dusty Carroll; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Andrea Dawn Carroll; special friends, Connie and Luke Gobel; and special friend, Linda Music. She was predeceased by a son, Ryan Hardesty; her mother, Vicky Doyle; a great friend, Molly Goble and many aunts and uncles.
Bobbilynn was a LPN for many years and loved taking care of people. She was a strong lady and worked until her health got bad. She was a member of V.F.W. Post 108 Ladies Auxiliary and Women of the Moose.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Schooley Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020