Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Waverly - Bobby Joe Stephens, 66, of the Buchanan Area, Waverly, Ohio passed 2:35 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Bobby was born October 29, 1952 in West Liberty, Kentucky, son of the late William Edison Stephens and Daisy F. (Ison) Stephens.

Surviving are life long companion, Christina Rider, daughter, Kayla Rider, son, Larry (Shania) Rider, granddaughter, Amelia Graham, five brothers, John (Rita) Stephens, David (Patricia) Stephens, Garry (Eva) Stephens, James Stephens, and Burland "Jerry" (Lisa) Stephens, and two sisters, Shirley Bryan.

Bobby was retired from Mead Corp of Chillicothe after 30 years.

His parents, four brothers, Billy, Danny, Ronald, and Dennis Stephens, and sister, Betty Stephens preceded Bobby in death.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, with Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Stephens Memory Garden, Waverly, Ohio.

Friends may call at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
