Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Bevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby L. Bevins


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby L. Bevins Obituary
Bobby L. Bevins

Chillicothe - Bobby L. Bevins, 75, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died 4:41 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born February 29, 1944, in Pike County, Kentucky to the late James B. and Aritta Hess Bevins.

Surviving are brothers, Zollie C. Bevins, of Chillicothe, Jim Bevins, of Circleville and Bill (Nancy) Bevins, of Cleveland; a sister, Ruby Hutchison, of Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jo Thacker.

Bobby was a member of Philadelphia Fellowship Church, Chillicothe. He retired from the Mead Corporation, was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731 and served as a union steward for many years. Bobby had a "green thumb" like no one else, enjoyed cooking, having family and friends around, and enjoyed raising show chickens.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cliff Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now