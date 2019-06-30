|
Bobby L. Bevins
Chillicothe - Bobby L. Bevins, 75, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died 4:41 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born February 29, 1944, in Pike County, Kentucky to the late James B. and Aritta Hess Bevins.
Surviving are brothers, Zollie C. Bevins, of Chillicothe, Jim Bevins, of Circleville and Bill (Nancy) Bevins, of Cleveland; a sister, Ruby Hutchison, of Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jo Thacker.
Bobby was a member of Philadelphia Fellowship Church, Chillicothe. He retired from the Mead Corporation, was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731 and served as a union steward for many years. Bobby had a "green thumb" like no one else, enjoyed cooking, having family and friends around, and enjoyed raising show chickens.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cliff Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 30, 2019