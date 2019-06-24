Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Chillicothe - Bobby R. Black, 62, of Chillicothe, died 3:10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Signature Healthcare following 62an extended illness.

He was born August 25, 1956 in Abilene, KS to Benny and Pauline Barta Black. On October 22, 2005, he married the former Michelle Withrow, who survives.

Also surviving are a stepson, Jeremy (Nicole) Faulkner, of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Joni (Brent) Needham, of Chillicothe; two daughters; step grandchildren, Courtney and Cameron Faulkner, and Chloe and Abigail Thomas; sisters, Linda (Jim) Smith, of Iowa, Jolene (Mike) Heidrick and Sharon (Larry) Swishier, both of Kansas; a special sister-in-law, Gina Davis; a brother-in-law, Clarence (Theresa) Withrow, sisters-in-law, Rita (Tony) Davis, Bobbi (Tom) Hammond and Wenda Black; care givers, Kathy Whitty and Pat Hammond; special mother-in-law, Tam Hudnell, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Benny Black; mother and stepfather, Pauline and Kenny Brown; and a brother, Bill Black.

Bobby worked for Time Warner Cable and a lineman. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1626 and a member of the Booze Fighter Chapter 93 from 2008 to 2012.

The family would especially like to thank Signature Healthcare, Heartland Hospice and Dr. Sa adlla for the care Bobby received.

A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with a prayer and a passage from John 3:16 for family and friends at 5:30 p.m. by Dustin Hube.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 24, 2019
