Bonnie Fyffe
Chillicothe - Bonnie Jane Fyffe, 76, of East Fourth Street, Chillicothe, Ohio died 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Traditions of Chillicothe.
Bonnie was born November 22, 1942 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Claytor and Mary Alice (Twaddle) Claytor. On May 29, 1960 Bonnie was united in marriage to Paul Fyffe who preceded her in death on July 15, 2015.
Surviving are four grandchildren, Paul Martin, Megan Martin, Mindy Martin, and Lila Kelly, five great-grandchildren, Emma Martin, Gage Martin, Jasten Jacobs, Landen Leach, and Phoenix Schaffer, two sons-in-law, Randy Westover and James Martin, a brother, John Claytor and wife Linda, and nieces and nephews, Wayne D. Claytor and wife Nikki, Michael E. Claytor, Carla Dennison and husband Lee, Richard M. Hafner, Nancy L. Broughton and husband Tony, Christopher J. Claytor and wife Shanna, and Scott A. Claytor and wife Sunny.
Bonnie was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Michelle Renee Fyffe and Janie Lynne Westover, a granddaughter, Alycia Jane Fyffe, two brothers, James and Ellis Claytor, and a sister, Rose Hafner.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Adena Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service on Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019