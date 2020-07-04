Bonnie Lou Guysinger
Chillicothe - Bonnie Lou Guysinger, 65, of Chillicothe, died 4:53 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
She was born September 5, 1954, in Chillicothe, to Homer and Goldie Leggs Guysinger.
Surviving are children, Heidi (Rick) Proehl, Shane (Jessica) Lane, Nathan (Gracie Ramsey) Guysinger and Justin Hurst; father, Homer Guysinger; 10 grandchildren; a great grandson; a brother, Ronnie (Nina) Guysinger, all of Chillicothe; a sister, Linda (Roger) Woolridge, of Piketon; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Goldie Guysinger; a sister, Saundra Guysinger; a brother, Rick Guysinger; maternal grandparents, Nathan and Amy Leggs and paternal grandparents, Homer and Minnie Guysinger.
Bonnie was the Hospitality Manager at America's Best Value Inn. The family would like to offer a special "thank you" to the management and staff at America's Best Value Inn in Chillicothe who were like family to her.
Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.
