Bonnie Lou Johnson
Frankfort - Bonnie Lou Johnson, 75, of Frankfort, passed away 3:07 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
She was born February 23, 1945, in Ross County to the late Charles "Dick" and Margaret Archey Ward. On January 1, 1977, she married Charles "Sonny" Johnson who preceded her in death January 28, 2011.
Surviving are children, Sue (Jr.) McComis, of Frankfort, Charles Ross, of Chillicothe and Walter Johnson, of Frankfort; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ira F. Coonrod of Chillicothe and Jim (Thelma) Coonrod, of Cocoa, FL; sisters, Bea Reed and companion, Tim Slaughter, Hazel (Gene) Caplinger and Clara (Tim) Tackett, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by father, Dick Ward; mother and stepfather, Margaret and Ira Coonrod; sisters, Mary Green and Marilyn Reed and a brother, Edward Elmo Coonrod.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.